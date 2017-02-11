Battles Lines Drawn Over Planned Parenthood

February 11, 2017 – In response to demonstrations planned nationwide by Protest PP, a group calling for the federal government to defund Planned Parenthood counter rallies took place across the nation today. In San Luis Obispo, supporters of Planned Parenthood stood in front of the clinic on Pismo Street, while a local Protest PP anti-abortion group stood across the street, holding graphic signs in support of defunding the nonprofit health care organization.

Organized by Robyn Berry, a member of the SLO Women’s March team, word spread quickly. It was reported that 800 people gathered at Emerson Park to join the march and show their support.

As with the Women’s March, supporters were greeted with action items: write a postcard, make a call to your senator, donate to save Planned Parenthood, take a picture and send it to your friends, and sign up to march to the SLO Planned Parenthood clinic. In a short rally Congressman Salud Carbajal confirmed his support for Planned Parenthood. Then until 3:00 pm supporters, in shifts of 50 at a time, marched to Planned Parenthood where they took hourly shifts to demonstrate their support.

As supporters of Planned Parenthood stood quietly with signs PP protesters attempted to change their minds with their own signs and shouting anti-abortion statements across the street. A few protesters crossed the street to face off with supporters who remained silent and united. Both sides remained committed to their resolve.