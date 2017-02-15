Fraud Alert: Utility Company Scams

Don’t be a victim of fraud! One of the latest widespread utility company scams is designed to trick customers into paying so-called delinquent bills. This type of illegal activity can happen anywhere and has happened recently to local SLO citizens as reported in the following press release from the SLO Police Department.

From Sergeant Chad Pfarr:

In the past several weeks the Police Department has seen an increase in the number of fraud reports related to utility company scams. Several victims have reported they received a call from a person representing themselves as a utility spokesperson. The caller tells the victims that their utility payment is delinquent and asks for immediate payment to avoid having the utility shut off. The scammers ask for payment to be made immediately using GreenDot or Visa type gift card. Several of these scams have taken place on holidays when the utility companies would normally be closed.

The Police Department would like to remind residents of the following tips:

Utility company’s will never ask a customer to use a gift card to make payment. Suspects engaged in fraudulent activity do this to avoid being identified and tracked by investigators.

Utility company’s routinely send out delinquent notices in the mail. If you believe your account is in good standing and have not received a delinquent notice you should suspect the validity of the caller asking for payment.

If you do receive a call asking for payment and suspect it to be fraudulent, end the call and research how to contact the company on your own. Calling a verified telephone number for your utility company to speak to a representative can quickly determine if you account is in good standing or not.

If you have any information about this crime you are encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.