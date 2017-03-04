Applications Open for 2017 Open Studios Art Tour

The San Luis Obispo County Open Studios Art Tour, a program of ARTS Obispo, takes place annually two weekends in October. This year the Tour is Saturday and Sunday October 14/15 and 21/22, 10am to 5pm each day. The Tour gives fine artists and crafters who live or work in the county an opportunity to showcase their art and demonstrate their process.

Artists are encouraged to apply, via online applications, by visiting artsobispo.org/open-studios-art-tour-participants. Participants have the choice of being open one or both weekends. The fee for applying by April 21, 2017 is $150; late applications are accepted through May 15, 2017 with a fee of $200. All participants must be ARTS Obispo members at the Artist level, $60, or higher.

Participants receive commission-free studio time to market their art to visitors with their information and locations included in the full-color printed and online catalogs as well as the mobile-friendly map.

New this year, applicants also have the option to participate in a spring Open Studios Art Tour weekend May 5/6, 2018 with no additional fee. A mobile-friendly map is featured for this bonus event,

ARTS Obispo is the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council. Founded in 1981, ARTS Obispo, a nonprofit State-Local Partner of the California Arts Council, advances visual, literary and performing arts and celebrates culture and heritage countywide for artists and arts organizations.