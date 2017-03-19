Big Win Over Oil Trains in California

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors rejected Phillips 66’s proposed oil–train offloading terminal.

The oil–train terminal would have allowed more than 7 million gallons of crude oil to be shipped via rail to its local refinery each week, and made it possible for Phillips 66 to refine volatile and carbon-intensive tar sands crude from Canada. These trains also would have jeopardized numerous ecologically sensitive areas along California’s coast.

More than 25,000 Californians opposed the project. “This is a huge victory for public safety, health and California’s environment,” said the Center for Biological Diversity’s Valerie Love. “Hopefully it spells the end for this reckless plan. Our communities will be safer and our air will be cleaner because of it.”