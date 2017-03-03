Community Radio Annual Fundraiser Concert

Listener-supported Community Radio, 97.3 The Rock, will be celebrating its 4th year on the air with a fundraising concert at Morro Bay Vet’s Hall, Friday March 31 at 6pm. Everybody is invited.

Estero Bay’s only volunteer-operated and listener-supported community radio station will wrap up its annual donation drive with live, local music from Jill Knight with Kenny Lee Lewis (Steve Miller Band), Mama Tumba and Guy Budd with Inga Swearingen.

“There’s no question that there is a lot of great musical talent here along the Central Coast,” says 97.5 The Rock Founder and President, Hal Abrams. “At 97.3, we strive to be the voice for all this talent.”

There is no admission for this special concert. However, there will be freshly tapped beer, wine and multiple foods trucks. A silent auction will happen between musical acts. Make sure to bring valid ID and your best friends.

Learn more at EsteroBayRadio.org