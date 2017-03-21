Fluffy Banana Pancakes (Gluten-Free)

From Gail’s Kitchen

Ingredients

1 tbs. grape seed oil (divided)

2 eggs

2 bananas (mashed)

½ tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

4-6 tbs. all-purpose flour (gluten-free)

Directions

Preheat skillet or griddle.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, bananas, cinnamon, baking soda, and baking powder.

Add flour a little at a time, using more for a thicker consistency. Stir well to combine.

Heat grape seed oil in preheated skillet.

Pour enough batter to make a couple of pancakes at a time.

When bubbles appear on the surface of the batter, flip over and cook until done (2-3 minutes).

Yield: 2-4 servings