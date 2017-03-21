Fluffy Banana Pancakes (Gluten-Free)

From Gail’s Kitchen
Ingredients
1 tbs. grape seed oil (divided)
2 eggs
2 bananas (mashed)
½ tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. baking powder
4-6 tbs. all-purpose flour (gluten-free)
Directions
Preheat skillet or griddle.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, bananas, cinnamon, baking soda, and baking powder.
Add flour a little at a time, using more for a thicker consistency. Stir well to combine.
Heat grape seed oil in preheated skillet.
Pour enough batter to make a couple of pancakes at a time.
When bubbles appear on the surface of the batter, flip over and cook until done (2-3 minutes).
Yield: 2-4 servings