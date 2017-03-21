Heaven in a Wildflower

Auguries of Innocence

by William Blake

“To see a World in a Grain of Sand

And a Heaven in a Wild Flower

Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand

And Eternity in an hour”

Spring’s arrival always stimulates growth, and this year many are facing inner-seasons of concern about how best to nurture the gardens of our lives and our world. In tending our plots, wildflowers sprout as pipelines, fracking, tapping, hacking, immigration and bathroom banning, threats to ACA and Parenthood Planning. Meanwhile, the natural world is humming with aliveness and is vibrant with renewed Life Force inviting us to commune with Mother Earth and emerge rejuvenated from her lap. Maybe it’s time to take in a breath and a breeze.

Feelings of stress and powerlessness are symptoms of paying too much attention to the complex facts and not enough to the simple Truth that we are infinitely power-full. We possess immense creative prerogative that is often squandered on specificity and limited by attachment to particular outcomes and conditions. Greater freedom and potential emerges through an emphasis upon qualities, values, and principles. The former is narrow and the latter is open and expansive.

By a simple shift in focus, we live either at the level of cause or effects. Operating from cause initiates a fresh creative process like planting new seeds, but from effects we relate exclusively to seeds already sewn. Our truest spiritual power lies in choosing where to place our creative attention. This is the dynamic of our dual nature as human and divine – dwelling at once in the immanent and transcendent – with an aspect of being in the manifest realm and another that lies open to The Infinite.

Instead of fertilizing problems with our productive attention we can open our minds in greater receptivity to the wisdom needed to address them and reveal appropriate answers and solutions.

We cannot force hummingbirds to visit our yard but we can place nectar and a bird house there. We cannot force a garden to grow, but we can plant and nourish seeds with everything necessary for their growth. We cannot remedy every social ill of our times, but we can place within our daily lives practices to heal our own maladies as a responsible contribution to the collective good. We cannot unify a nation or a world, but we can cultivate the consciousness of unity within the soil of our own minds by pulling weeds of judgment and disenfranchisement and planting seeds of peace and equanimity to grow in their place. Our thoughts become things as imagination evolves experiential reality and unites heaven and earth with wings of inspiration and roots of anchored reason. Let us work our gardens trusting that right timing and elements will bring our efforts to fruit.

According to the Talmud, every blade of grass has its own angel bending over it, whispering, “Grow, grow.” As wildflowers on earth, within each of us resides the whole of Heaven itself and The Infinite whispers in response to every question and concern to those that ask then listen.