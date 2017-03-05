International Women’s Day Strike March 8

March 8 has historically been designated International Women’s Day, and commemorates women’s work. This year NOW, and many other groups are marking the date by participating in A Day Without A Woman. Commemorating women’s work by staying away from that work for a day seems an appropriate protest statement!

Check out the website: https://www.womensmarch.com/womensday/.

As the web page says, “together we will mark the day by recognizing the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system–while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity.”