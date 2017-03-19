March for Science a Bridge to Earth Day

There can be no more denying – climate change is real!

For 27 years San Luis Obispo County Earth Day has been sharing science through its Fair. This year, locally and across the nation, millions will March for Science.

To participate in the March for Science bring signs and/or make a statement by dressing up and gather at 9:30 am at Mitchell Park. The March for Science through downtown San Luis Obispo will start at 10 an Saturday, April 22. The en

Earth Day Fair will carry on the theme of Science a natural par with exhibits and Teach Ins . and Tone day, free event will start at 11 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. at El Chorro Regional Park.located on Hwy One; across from Cuesta College. Marchers and residents are encouraged to take the bus from the downtown

Earth Day is a celebration of the precious resources we have and a reminder of what is at stake if we are not good stewards and take full responsibility for protecting and preserving our natural resources. It’s a time for raising awareness of pollution records and action we can take individually, as a community and a nation to reduce risk and live in balance. At Earth Day businesses, non-profit groups, schools, students and individuals and families come to share a message, product, service or cause that enhances our community.

The first Earth Day took place in 1970 when pollution had become out of control. Earth Day is now celebrated around the world; it is used to voice the willingness of human beings to innovate and create ideas geared towards living in cooperation with our planet. With the state of the environment reliant on the cooperation of governments, businesses and the public, international Earth Day events play a significant role in inspiring action.

Local businesses, organization, schools, students and families are invited to be a part of Earth Day 2017.

Share your ideas, Explore the Eco Market Place, Kid’s Zone, Public Square, Health & Wellbeing Corner, Green Car Show v. Earth Day is also a time to celebrate our natural resources. Guest speakers will share messages of power, local bands will perform live and a special art exhibit,

To learn more about the Earth Day Fair visit the Earth Day Alliance website: www.earthdayslo.org or call (805) 544-8529. You may also reach the Earth Day Alliance by email: earthdayslo@gmail.com.

The Earth Day Alliance, Inc. is a 501c3 organization. It is located at 75 Higuera St. Suite 100 in San Luis Obispo.