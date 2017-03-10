Memorial Day, A Time of Remembrance

Originally called “Decoration Day,” Memorial Day is recognized as a national day of remembrance for those who’ve died in the service of our country. Several cities claim to be the birthplace of the first Memorial Day celebration, but President Lyndon Johnson officially gave that honor to White Waterloo, NY in 1966. Borne from the Civil War when, in 1868, General John Logan officially designated May 30th as a day to decorate graves of fallen comrades, Decoration Day has morphed into a three-day weekend with more focus on cookouts and good sales than the somber, commemorative event it started out to be.

Southern states refused to recognize the official date and continued honoring their dead on other days until after WWI when the day progressed from acknowledging the fallen of the Civil War to honoring all Americans who died in battle. Memorial Day is now observed as a federal holiday the last Monday in May.

Inspired by the poem “In Flanders Fields,” American Moina Michael popularized the wearing of red poppies on Memorial Day starting in 1915. Michael sold poppies to co-workers and friends to raise money for charities benefiting servicemen in need. While visiting from France, Madame Anna E Guerin was inspired by Michael’s efforts. After returning home, Guerin began making and selling paper poppies to raise money for war widows and war orphans. This tradition spread to other countries, including back to the U.S. In 1922 the VFW became the first veteran’s group to sell the paper poppies nationally. Today, the VFW continues to sell the “Buddy Poppy” to raise money for causes that assist veterans and their dependents.

Before firing up the grill this Memorial Day, take a moment to think about the men and women whose lives are at risk today. Nearly 7,000 servicemen and women have been killed in the on-going “War on Terrorism.” That number may be low compared to other wars in American history, but to the parents, spouses, children and friends of those 7,000 people the loss is devastating and life changing.