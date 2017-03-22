Information Press

Public Transit Made More Appealing

City Aims to Increase Use of Public Transportation

The City of San Luis Obispo has added three upgraded buses to its fleet and as a first step in a series of improvements to the City’s Transit system.

The 40-foot buses, were purchased in part with a $1.1 million federal Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality grant which was facilitated by the Federal Transit Administration, SLOCOG and SLO RTA. The new vehicles are “Buy America” compliant, built by California-based bus manufacturer Gillig Inc. and are outfitted with many modern features designed to make public transportation more appealing. Those features include an onboard video infotainment system, public Wi-Fi, flexible seating arrangements, wider rear doors for faster exiting, hand sanitizers, LED and fiber optic lighting and sun-roof-like emergency escape hatches. The buses are also environmentally friendly, featuring the latest emission-reduction technology, improved aerodynamics and better fuel economy.

The buses will feature a new paint scheme approved by the City Council in 2015.

The vehicles were approved for purchase by City Council in 2015, when the City exercised its participation in a purchase consortium with Central Contra Costa Transit Authority of the Bay Area. The new buses will replace three 2001 buses, which are scheduled to be retired this year.

“This upgraded fleet underlines our commitment to provide a high-quality transit system for our 1.1 million annual riders. And, we of course, want to encourage everyone in our community to give them a try as well.” said Gamaliel Anguiano, Transit Manager.

The public and media are invited to an unveiling event Thursday March 9, from 4:30-5:30 PM, at Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA.

Contact: Gamaliel Anguiano, Transit Manager (805) 781-7121

