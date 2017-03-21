Rediscover Your Joy

By Joyce Bellucci

Could you use a little more joy in your life? Do you remember a time when you had more? Research shows that children laugh about 100 times a day. Adults, maybe 10. Where did it all go? Well, it gets lost in the day-to-day hassles of life. Traffic, work, financial worries. Political conversations.

But, not to worry. I bet you can recall, right now, at least one time in your life that you were truly joyful. Perhaps it was a birthday (yours or a loved one’s) or even the actual birth day of a child or grandchild. Remember a time that makes you smile or laugh out loud.

Let’s call this your Joy File. It’s real. It belongs to you. And it’s something you can have access to any time you want. A bit of joy that you can rediscover the next time you’re sitting in traffic or standing in line at the grocery store.

And the reason you can access this joy is because it lives inside of you. It’s part of who you are. This capacity to feel and recall joy is one of the tremendous gifts we are all given as human beings. One of the ways that we are all more alike than we are different from one another.

We can create conditions in our lives that make it easier to access our joy more often. Conditions that are remarkably simple, though not always easy. The first step is to slow down. In our heart of hearts, we all know that we’re moving way too fast these days. Much faster than is good or healthy for us. In order to find that sweet place inside where joy actually lives, we have to slow down to the speed of joy.

How do we do that? Again, it’s amazingly simple: by breathing. Do it right now. Take three deep breaths. Go ahead. Breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth. Inhale to a count of 5; hold your breath for just a moment. Then breathe out through your mouth for another count of 5.

Did you notice your shoulders dropped? Your stomach unclenched? Maybe it took the edge off that constant low-level tension you feel in the background of your life. Three deep breaths help to calm the central nervous system. Help us get back to the pace and location where joy resides in our bodies.

Mother Nature can also help us slow down to the speed of joy. Put a piece of Mother Nature in your hands and tune into it. A rock, a feather, a flower will do. Can you feel tingling or warmth in your hands? It can be subtle, so take a moment with this. Once you find it, you’re on your way to rediscovering your joy.

Breathe and slow down. Pull up your Joy File. Then lock it into a spot on your body: the tip of your nose, inside your left wrist, or over your heart. Spin the Joy File into that spot by rubbing it in a clockwise direction while you recall every sensation of your joyful moment in giant, stereophonic 3-D. This becomes your very own custom-made Joy Center. To use whenever and wherever you want. Any time you want to access your joy, simply breathe to slow down then tap this spot a couple of times. It will bring back a flood of those joyful emotions. Try it now. Take it into your day. Then spread the word. Change the conversation. Share your joy.

Joyce Bellucci is the Co-Founder of the Joy Center