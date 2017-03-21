SLO Natural Foods Co-op Announces Lower Prices and More Selection

New Everyday Low Prices and New Sale Flyer Program

SLO Natural Foods Cooperative (The Co-op) is taking a great step forward in its service to health conscious members/owners and non-member shoppers. Starting April 5th, the Co-op will offer the Co+op Deals sales flyers with new sale items every two weeks.

In addition, prices for many popular grocery, refrigerated, body care, and household items have already been reduced permanently, thanks to the new Co+op Basics program. All the beneficial pricing reductions from the Co+op Basics and Co+op Deals are available to every shopper and many new products are now being added to the shelves each week.

After 38 years of serving SLO County and by the loyalty of its members and shoppers, The Co-op has become eligible to join National Co+op Grocers (NCG). Only the top Co-op grocers with strong operations and financials are accepted. NCG enables SNF to purchase goods at the lowest possible prices by leveraging the buying power of Co-ops across the country.

Locally grown and produced products will continue to be offered at the lowest possible prices, and supporting local producers is one of the most important facets of the store.

As a locally owned store, shopper purchases contribute to the economic well-being of the local community. Members receive ownership benefits, but the store is open to all who wish to shop there.

Gwen Schmidt, Co-op General Manager, said, “SLO Natural Foods Co-op is proud to be a member/owner of the National Co+op Grocers and support their good work across the country. They are also a Cooperative! This is a significant new phase in our history as we approach 40 years of continuous operation in San Luis Obispo. The extensive product pricing and service benefits we receive will help us grow the well-being of our members and non-member customers while improving their shopping experience.”

About NCG

National Co+op Grocers (NCG), founded in 1999, is a business services cooperative for retail food co-ops located throughout the United States. NCG helps unify food co-ops in order to optimize operational and marketing resources, strengthen purchasing power, and ultimately offer more value to natural food co-op owners and shoppers everywhere.

NCG is a B Corporation, recently joining the B Corp Inclusion Challenge, and supports important initiatives such as The Carbon Underground to restore soil health and combat climate change and CCOF, California Certified Organic Farmers.

About SLO Natural Foods

Our mission, as a natural and organic foods consumer cooperative, is to provide SLO County with a quality selection of competitively priced foods, products, and services which promote a healthier lifestyle and environment. Supporting and purchasing from local food and farm suppliers is among our top priorities. Anyone may shop at SLO Natural Foods but co-op members/owners are eligible for patronage rebates and member specific discounts.

Visit them at their website: www.SLONaturalFoods.coop.

Visit the NCG at their website: www.ncg.coop