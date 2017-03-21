SLOCCBA – San Luis Obispo County Cannabis Business Association

Never in a million years did I consider the idea of a cannabis trade association, let alone that I would be the one to create such an organization in SLO County. Yet that’s what happened in January 2017, just in time for me to be thrown into the midst of city and county cannabis regulation discussions. The San Luis Obispo County Cannabis Business Association, Inc. (SLOCCBBA) was formed to aid in bringing the local, licensed, and legally operating cannabis businesses a strong voice of representation to the city and county governments as well as the community.

Throughout the strange and surreal journey I’ve been on for the past year, I’ve had to be a quick study of what is literally the largest unregulated, fully functioning industry operating in the state. I’m continually blown away by the intelligent, caring, innovative, and brave people working in this risky business! These folks, together with SLOCCBA, are determined to bring cannabis products to the legitimate marketplace and to have them understood for their therapeutic qualities as well as for enjoyment, just as we do our local wines, brews, and ag products.

What the county of SLO, as well as the state of CA, is faced with as a result of the long-overdue passing of Prop 64 is the monumental task of filling gaps in the law(s) as it specifically pertains to each jurisdiction and license type. The obvious danger being policy makers creating regulation for an industry they know absolutely nothing about.

Why not approach those already in the industry, you ask? Like trying to coax a badger from its den, it was tough convincing these California cultivators that this would work out fairly for them. However, the words from California Growers Association founder Hezekiah Allen as he was testifying to the Board of the CDFA still repeat in my head: “Please regulate us, we’d rather be regulated than raided!” These words along with heartfelt promises from the BOE – “We do not want to overtax you,” – and the state’s Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation – “We don’t want to over-regulate you,” – were enough to convince me that this just may be doable.

Many risks will continue to face these tried and true California cultivators and business operators. Without organizing our small home-growing cultivators who represent branded appellations, they could be in danger of extinction. Coupled with uneducated or fear-based policy creation and excessive tax code implementation, this could be the downfall of what was an (almost) perfectly functioning illegal industry.

The SLOCCBA exists to serve the businesses but we want to be here for the community as well. It pains me to hear uneducated or misinformed individuals insulting their fellow community members who do use cannabis therapy. I’m sure they couldn’t imagine that there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of contributing members of society that use cannabis. Sadly because of judgment and fear of stigma they would never disclose such a precious secret.

Whether or not you agree with recreational or medicinal use, I’ve seen cannabis education open minds and hearts to a holistic approach in all aspects of health and well-being. Our society has an opportunity to learn from each other through the passing of this law.

Marie Roth, founder of San Luis Obispo County Cannabis Business Association. Contact at: marie@sloccba.org.