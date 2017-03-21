SLOStringer Matthew Frank in Fatal Accident

A tragic loss for our community today as reports of Matthew Frank’s death are confirmed. Frank, known by many as SLOStringer died Tuesday as the result of a single-car accident on highway 101.

KSBY reports that the California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the crash. The vehicle Frank was driving went off the right shoulder and rolled before hitting a tree and igniting. Frank died at the scene. He was 30-years old.

Matthew Frank was well known for his SLOStringer Facebook page which shared up-to-the-minute news related to emergencies, natural disasters and special events. His Facebook page was a reliable resource of breaking news. His death truly will be mourned by thousands.