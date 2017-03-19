Spring Into Balance

Today, many people think little more of the spring equinox than that it marks the official first day of spring. But to ancient cultures who literally lived and died by the cycles of nature, the coming of spring was a joyous time of celebration. Those who survived the winter were grateful and looked forward to planting and harvesting fresh foods again. The

During the spring or vernal equinox, Earth receives nearly equal amounts of daylight and darkness. In fact, the word “equinox” translates from the Latin as “equal night.” Astronomically speaking, an equinox marks the moment when the sun crosses the celestial equator. This year in the northern hemisphere, that day falls on Monday, March 20 at 3:28 a.m. Our neighbors living below the equator will be celebrating the first day of autumn. Twice a year the world is in perfect balance–well, at least the hours of light and darkness are. Don’t miss your chance to celebrate new life, new ideas and all the refreshing energy of this special day.

Monday is a special time in astronomy. This is when the sun’s direct rays are crossing over the Earth’s equator from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere.