Stop the Oil Trains: SLO County Board of Supervisors may Consider P66 Appeals

In October of 2016, the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission voted 3-2 against the proposed Phillips 66 oil trains project. The proposed project would bring mile-long tankers carrying upwards of 2 million gallons of crude oil through SLO County five days a week. Where oil is transported by rail, the U.S. Department of Transportation designates a one-mile swath on each side of the tracks as the “blast zone”— the area which must be immediately evacuated in case of a spill. In California, the blast zone includes major hospitals, public safety facilities and more than 56 schools. Because local railways were designed to transport people and not toxic substances, in San Luis Obispo County, large percentages of the population live within the blast zone. In San Luis Obispo, approximately 71% of the population lives within the blast zone. In Paso Robles, it’s 45%, in Oceano it’s 88% and in Santa Margarita 100% of residents live within that zone according to Protect SLO.

Despite threats to public safety, the economy and the environment—an oil train spill could have catastrophic long-term effects on fragile beaches for decades—and the fact this proposal has already been voted down by the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is considering hearing appeals from Phillips 66.

Say No to Phillips 66 Oil Trains Project

Call to Action: ECOSLO and other environmental groups are encouraging citizens to attend the SLO County Board of Supervisors Public Hearing on March 13 and voice their concerns about the Phillips 66 Oil Train Project.

Where: SLO County Building, 1055 Monterey St. SLO

When: March 13 9am – SLO Clean Crossroads Rally at 12pm

How: Sign up to speak directly to the Board (request must be submitted in writing) or simply show your support for those who do. You can also volunteer to help with this campaign. Visit ecoslo.org to learn more.