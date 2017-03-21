The Indispensable Indivisible Guide

Indivisible started as an effort by a few former congressional staffers to help citizens make the most of their activism after the election of Donald Trump. The dedicated staffers put together a rough guide teaching people the most effective ways to communicate with, and put pressure on, local politicians to stop or slow the Trump agenda. Knowing first-hand which methods of lobbying their bosses were most affected by, the staffers wrote the guide based on personal experience and included many of the tactics used by an extremely successful group of activists known as the Tea Party. The guide has now grown into a nationwide movement and Indivisible will soon be a non-profit organization. All of the work by the Indivisible Team is done on a voluntary basis.

Like other successful movements in the age of social media, knowledge of the Indivisible Guide grew through Tweets and shares. Since December, more than 4,500 groups have signed up on the Indivisible website to resist the Trump agenda. The free guide has already been downloaded more than a million times. The urgency and enthusiasm to resist Trump have spurred warp-speed growth in many grassroots efforts, including Indivisible. Like other groups, they are adapting as they go – developing from a simple Google-doc to a hub where thousands of individual groups connect and learn. The current goals of the Indivisible Team are to demystify congressional advocacy and support the community of local groups putting the Indivisible Guide into action. On their website, the Indivisible Team makes the point that they are not leaders of a movement; they are a resource for groups and individuals working inside the movement.

The Indivisible Guide

How could a popular president with a mandate for change and a supermajority by his side be sidelined by a small radical group with racist overtones? That’s the question that stumped pundits and citizens alike during Obama’s presidency. The fact is, the Tea Party knew how to organize and how to influence their local representatives. If the Tea Party could affect the success of Barack Obama’s agenda, imagine what a majority of citizens acting on the American values of inclusion and tolerance could do to the stop the progress of Donald Trump, a man who is starting out his term with the lowest approval numbers of any new president. The Indivisible Guide provides easy-to-follow suggestions for lobbying your Member of Congress, learning how to mobilize fellow constituents, and applying tactics that have the best chance to influence change. The guide stresses the importance of redirecting energy by sapping your representatives will to support Trump and reaffirming the illegitimacy of the Trump agenda. The document also discusses the need to “play defense” for the next four years. Yes, it’s in the nature of most progressives to want to offer solutions and solve problems, but neither progressives nor moderates are in a position to set an agenda right now. The best strategy, in the opinion of the Indivisible Team, is to push back against policies that are unconstitutional, unlawful, and un-American.

The Indivisible Guide is a powerful resource for any activist who wants their efforts to have the greatest impact.

Visit indivisibleguide.com to download your free copy of the guide.