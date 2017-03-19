Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Returns to Avila Beach Resort August 25th.

with St. Paul & The Broken Bones.

Part Jimi Hendrix, part James Brown and all New Orleans, Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews is the bandleader and frontman of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, a hard-edged funk band that employs brass-band beats, rock dynamics and improvisation in a jazz tradition. NPR hailed him as “New Orleans’ brightest new star in a generation,” and New York Magazine wrote that “Trombone Shorty takes in a century-plus worth of sounds—ragtime and jazz and gospel and soul and R&B and hip-hop—and attacks everything he plays with festive fervor.

St. Paul and The Broken Bones is a six-piece soul band based in Birmingham, Alabama, United States that formed in 2012. The band is composed of Paul Janeway (vocals), Browan Lollar (guitar), Jesse Phillips (bass), Andrew Lee (drums), Al Gamble (keys), and Allen Branstetter (trumpet). The band tours with both trombone and baritone saxophone as well. They have released two albums and two EPs while touring internationally.

With VIP, Beach Club Balcony, reserved theater-style and General Admission Lawn tickets available for sale, gates will open at 5pm and the show will start at 6pm. In the style of any great outdoor venue, enjoy your favorite libation (adult beverages, premium beer and wine) and upgraded concert snacks (all available for purchase) while watching world-class entertainment under during sunset and the early evening starlit sky with a Pacific Ocean backdrop.

Advance Reserved ($65 – $95) and General Admission ($35) tickets are available at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo, at all VALLITIX outlets, on-line or by phone at 1 888 825-5484. All ages are allowed. Children 7 and under will be admitted free in Lawn Seating only when accompanied by paid adult, one child per one paid adult. This is a rain or shine event. Please no outside food or beverages. No pets. No umbrellas. Low-backed lawn chairs (2’ /24″ maximum back height) and blankets allowed in Lawn Seating only. No high-backed chairs will be allowed in venue. Paid parking available on-site.