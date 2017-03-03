Trump Russia Ties Getting Tighter

In most cases, it’s hyperbolic to say conditions are changing daily, but in the case of Trump Russia ties, new information is becoming public several times a day. Waaay back three weeks ago Information Press reported on the “dirty dossier” which suggested Russian intelligence had collected compromising information on Trump, the fact that the unverified information in the report compiled by ex-MI6 gent Chris Steel had been widely circulated to intelligence agencies and press and its publication by BuzzFeed. Since that report, the minority President’s national security advisor, Michael Flynn, resigned ahead of contacts he made to Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, the content of those conversations and lying about his actions to Vice President Pence.

During senate hearings to confirm Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, Sessions told Senator Al Franken that he had had no contacts with Russians during the course of the Trump campaign. Turns out that wasn’t exactly the truth. Sessions did meet with Kislyak at least twice during 2016. The topic of those meetings is still unknown. Sessions’ defense is that he was meeting with the Russians in his capacity as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee, not as a Trump campaign surrogate. It’s worth noting, the second meeting on September 8 occurred at a time when it was widely known U.S. intelligence agencies were pursuing evidence of Russian hacking into DNC computers for the purpose of helping Trump win the election. At best, Sessions’ answer was misleading. At worst the nation’s top cop knowingly perjured himself. After an uproar from Democrats and some Republicans, Sessions recused himself from overseeing investigations regarding the Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump maintains there is no reason for Sessions to recuse himself and said Thursday he “wasn’t aware at all” of any meetings between Sessions and Kislyak.

On Thursday, the Whitehouse confirmed that Jarod Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, joined now-ousted Flynn in a back-door meeting with Kislyak at the Trump Tower last December. Three other Trump surrogates have also held meetings with Russian envoys: Carter Page and J.D. Gordon, both policy advisors and ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort. For those of you keeping score at home, the current tally of Trump team members who have met with or contacted a Russian representative is 5: Flynn, Sessions, Kushner, Page, Gordon and Manafort. So far.

Trump Russia Ties: Why So Suspicious?

There are many non-nefarious reasons surrogates from a presidential campaign would be in communication with a Russian diplomat. That in itself is nothing to arouse suspicion. The problem facing Trump is multi-faceted. First, the obvious Trump-Putin bromance, Trump’s soft tone toward Russian policies and his causal dismissal of Russian involvement in an American election can’t help but leave many, including top Republicans like John McCain and Lyndsay Graham, scratching their heads. Second, the fact that Trump was aware of Flynn’s deceptions for weeks but continued to involve him in top-level intelligence meetings and insist Flynn has his “full confidence” casts a shadow over the Commander-in-Chief’s ability or willingness to address security problems within his own circle. Third, and perhaps most important, lying. Flynn lied, Sessions lied under oath and Trump lied when he said “to his knowledge” no one involved with his campaign had contacts with Russia.

Investigations are ongoing, Democrats are calling for Jeff Session to resign, and journalists are uncovering new pieces of the puzzle every day. Are Trump Russia ties much ado about nothing? Ironically, the Trump administration could do much to squelch speculation and perhaps tamp down investigations if they wanted. A look at Trump’s tax returns could put a lot of concerns to rest as could providing a comprehensive list and schedule of all the meetings of campaign surrogates that involved Russian politicians.

Who thinks either of those things will happen voluntarily?