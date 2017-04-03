3rd Annual “Brew at the Zoo” at Charles Paddock Zoo

The City of Atascadero and the Charles Paddock Zoo are very pleased to announce the 3rd Annual “Brew at the Zoo”, to be held on Saturday, April 29th from 5:30-8:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now at the Charles Paddock Zoo, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and online at www.VisitAtascadero.com/Brew-at-the-Zoo! Get your tickets early, as this event will sell out! Early bird tickets are $30 per person; designated driver tickets are $5 per person. If available, tickets will be $35 per person at the door. This very special event will be closed to the public and is available only for guests 21 years of age and over. Designated drivers must also be over 21 if attending this event!

A fun evening is in store with a sampling of craft breweries, wine and cider for everyone to enjoy while strolling through the Zoo. Attendees will receive a collectible beer glass for tastings, and will be able to enjoy live music and entertainment as well as a variety of food and merchandise available for purchase!

Come party with the animals and celebrate a fun evening in a beautiful and exclusive setting. A variety of craft beer, wine and cider will be available, including Bristol’s Cider House, Dunbar Brewing, Frolicking Frog Winery, Lone Madrone Winery, Ruby Cellars, Santa Maria Brewing, Tap It Brewing Company and Tent City Brewing Company. Entertainment with DJ Jerry Craig includes a karaoke, hula hoop and dance contest, so be ready to win some great prizes too! Enjoy Special guest, BanjerDan, as he plays some of his favorite bluegrass music on his banjo. The variety of food for purchase will include everything from BBQ to Thai to Mexican food as well as snacks. A&W Root beer and Yes Artisan beverages will be available for our designated drivers!

A special thank you to our sponsors, American General Media KJUG and KZOZ, Grape Encounters Empourium, New Times and The Tribune! All proceeds from this event will benefit the Zoo’s ongoing education and conservation efforts.

Over 200 animals call the Charles Paddock Zoo home, including red pandas, monkeys, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan Tiger, a variety of reptiles and more! For more information about the Zoo, please visit us at www.charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080.