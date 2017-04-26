Animal Communication for the Curious – April 29

Join Animal Communicator, Suzan Vaughn, for a talk, Q & A, and demonstration on Saturday, April 29 from 10am – 12 Noon.This a free talk with love offerings accepted. It will take place at The Space in Info Press office at 75 Higuera Street, Suite 100, San Luis Obispo.

Then save the date for a follow-up Animal Communication 101 Workshop for beginners on Saturday, May 13 from 9am – 3pm. Learn the language of your animal friends in this introductory workshop. Exercises, practice, interaction and support are part of the program. $99.00 if you register before May 5th. This workshop will take place at The Space in Info Press office at 75 Higuera Street, Suite 100, San Luis Obispo.

Register or find out more at www.telepathictalk.com.