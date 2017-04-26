Information Press

Raising awareness and empowering people since 1991

Harry Farmer, Astrologer
Men with even mild erectile dysfunction face a major extra risk of developing cardiovascular conditions in the future. And as erectile dysfunction becomes more pronounced, signs of hidden heart disease and earlier death risk grow. Big note for our friends: purchase viagra tablets uk with no rx when you demand generic viagra and get handy shipping within uk. Premature ejaculation is uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. It may result in an unsatisfactory sexual experience for both partners. This can increase the anxiety that may contribute to the problem. Premature ejaculation is one of the most common forms of male sexual dysfunction and has probably affected every man at some point in his life. Our tip- MD's advice to get kamagra singapore online cheap.

Animal Communication for the Curious – April 29

By

Join Animal Communicator, Suzan Vaughn, for a talk, Q & A, and demonstration on Saturday, April 29 from 10am – 12 Noon.This a free talk with love offerings accepted. It will take place at The Space in Info Press office at 75 Higuera Street, Suite 100, San Luis Obispo.
Then save the date for a follow-up Animal Communication 101 Workshop for beginners on Saturday, May 13 from 9am – 3pm. Learn the language of your animal friends in this introductory workshop. Exercises, practice, interaction and support are part of the program. $99.00 if you register before May 5th. This workshop will take place at The Space in Info Press office at 75 Higuera Street, Suite 100, San Luis Obispo.

Register or find out more at www.telepathictalk.com.

Recent Posts

Sponsored Ads

Popular