Band Line-Up for Atascadero’s 2017 Summer Concerts

The City of Atascadero is very pleased to announce the bands that have been selected for the 2017 Saturday in the Park Summer Concert Series, which will be held nearly every Saturday evening throughout the upcoming summer. All concerts are held at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand from 6:30-8:30 pm and are free for the entire community to attend.

June 17th Royal Garden Swing Orchestra Big Band (Jazz Night)

(June 24th – No Concert due to Atascadero Wine Festival)

July 1st The Jammies

July 8th The Stellar Band – NEW!

July 15th Soundhouse – NEW!

July 22nd The Brass Factory

July 29th Martin Paris Band

August 5th Truth About Seafood – NEW!

August 12th The JD Project

And don’t miss another great “Dancing in the Streets” event this year, which will be held on Saturday, August 19th from 5-9 pm in the Sunken Gardens and downtown area. Stay tuned for the band line up that will soon be announced. This 2nd Annual event will extend the very popular “Hot El Camino Cruise Nite” that kicks off on Friday, August 18th.

There are Summer Concert Series Sponsor opportunities still available. If you are interested in more information regarding sponsoring please contact Terrie Banish at 805-470-3490 or tbanish@atascadero.org.