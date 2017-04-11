Information Press

Raising awareness and empowering people since 1991

Men with even mild erectile dysfunction face a major extra risk of developing cardiovascular conditions in the future. And as erectile dysfunction becomes more pronounced, signs of hidden heart disease and earlier death risk grow. Important announce to our visitors: buy kamagra uk online no rx if you require generic kamagra and get quick delivery to london. Premature ejaculation is uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. It may result in an unsatisfactory sexual experience for both partners. This can increase the anxiety that may contribute to the problem. Premature ejaculation is one of the most common forms of male sexual dysfunction and has probably affected every man at some point in his life. Help: doctors suggest to order cialis singapore online and save money.

Band Line-Up for Atascadero’s 2017 Summer Concerts

By

The City of Atascadero is very pleased to announce the bands that have been selected for the 2017 Saturday in the Park Summer Concert Series, which will be held nearly every Saturday evening throughout the upcoming summer.  All concerts are held at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand from 6:30-8:30 pm and are free for the entire community to attend.

 June 17th    Royal Garden Swing Orchestra Big Band (Jazz Night)

(June 24th –    No Concert due to Atascadero Wine Festival)

July 1st     The Jammies

July 8th        The Stellar Band – NEW!

July 15th    Soundhouse – NEW!

July 22nd     The Brass Factory

July 29th    Martin Paris Band

August 5th    Truth About Seafood – NEW!

August 12th    The JD Project

And don’t miss another great “Dancing in the Streets” event this year, which will be held on Saturday, August 19th from 5-9 pm in the Sunken Gardens and downtown area. Stay tuned for the band line up that will soon be announced.  This 2nd Annual event will extend the very popular “Hot El Camino Cruise Nite” that kicks off on Friday, August 18th.

There are Summer Concert Series Sponsor opportunities still available.  If you are interested in more information regarding sponsoring please contact Terrie Banish at 805-470-3490 or tbanish@atascadero.org.

Recent Posts

Sponsored Ads

Popular