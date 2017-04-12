Earth Day at the Farm – April 15

Enjoy live music, farm tours, workshops, fun for kids and yoga at Branch Mill Organic Farm in celebration of Earth Day. There will be dancing, artists and beer and wine too.

Live music by ORGANIC FAMILY TREE (Kenneth & Bridgette), TO WAKE YOU (Mark and Karoline) and ROBIN LIEPMAN!!!

Activities for kids, adults and seniors. $5 Admission Fee • Kids are FREE!

Saturday, April 15 9am to 5pm

Branch Mill Organic Farm located at 2815 Branch Mill Road, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

See more on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1825392471032678