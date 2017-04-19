Hearings Near for Healthy California Act–SB 562

Hearings for a bill that could bring Californian’s one step closer to receiving universal healthcare will begin in the State Senate on April 26. SB-562, the Healthy California Act, was introduced by Senators Lara and Atkins. Principal coauthors are listed as Senators Galgiani and Wiener and Assembly Members Bonta and Gomez.

Healthy California is a campaign which represents over 4 million California residents who are committed to the fight for guaranteed healthcare for all Californians. Healthy California’s goal is “Medicare for All in California.” The four main concerns of Healthy California are:

· Everyone receives coverage through an equitable healthcare system. Healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege.

· A comprehensive plan is a must. All medically necessary care, including medical, dental, hearing, vision and reproductive health must be available. A comprehensive plan would also allow for freedom of provider choice.

· No more co-pays, deductibles or burdensome medical bills. Healthy California pays for all services.

· Health over profit. Healthy California is accountable to the public, not insurance companies. Patients make decisions about their health care with the help of their doctors and other providers.

The Affordable Care Act isn’t perfect, but it did make history and expanded health insurance to millions of Americans for the first time. Unfortunately, even with ACA, about 3,000,000 Californians still can’t afford health insurance. Insurance reform from the current government will no doubt move more responsibility to the states. Healthy California believes California can be a leader in establishing a universal system which gets costs under control and provides the high-quality care citizens deserve.

Healthcare town hall events have been happening all over the state to educate and garner support for SB-562. Oakland and Richmond City Councils have already voted unanimously in favor of SB 562, as has the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. In Sacramento, hundreds of nurses are scheduled to rally in support of the bill on the day of its first hearing, April 26.

Visit healthycaliforniaact.org to learn more about SB-562 and to get involved with making universal healthcare a reality for Californians.