How Low can He Go? Trump’s Approval Rating Drops Again

Almost everything about the Trump administration is “unpresidented,” but one marker of success that can’t be blamed on Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, the Freedom Caucus, Democrats, the media or anyone else is Trump’s approval rating. According to the latest Quinnipiac University Survey, only 35% of those polled approve of Trump’s job performance so far. That’s down 6 points since early March. Eight percent of respondents are uncertain and 57% disapprove.

The most recent survey cites negative reactions to many of Trump’s personal qualities with 66% saying he is not level-headed and 29% saying Trump does not generally appear to be composed. Honesty, or lack thereof, is also a concern. A whopping 61% of those asked said they believed Trump was not honest, while 34% still think he is. Sixty-one percent says the president does not share their values. Only 28% approve of Trump’s efforts on health care reform and 57% disagree with his stance on immigration.

Trump still receives some high marks from his most faithful backers, white males and rural America, but even that wall of support is beginning to show some cracks. Approval from white men dropped from 58% in March to 41% in the latest survey and approval from rural Americans slid 15 percentage points.

Trump’s Approval Rating: Candidate vs. President

While campaigning, it seemed candidate Trump could do no wrong with his base. Classifying Mexican immigrants as “rapists and murderers,” mocking a disabled reporter, making overt racist comments about a Mexican-American judge and even the scandalous “Entertainment Tonight” clip where Trump admitted to grabbing women’s genitals at will was not enough to undo his popularity. In fact, crowds seemed to love his debasing, angry style even more as chants about the dishonest press and locking up Hillary Clinton energized each campaign event. But it could be that act is growing old as the reality of governing sobers not only Trump himself, but the folks who thought it might be fun having a reality star for president.

No matter how “fake” he claims the news to be, there’s no denying that Trump’s approval ratings rare the lowest any president has reached within the first 100 days of an administration. Barack Obama dropped to 38% approval in 2013. George W. Bush reached a valley of 28% approval in May of 2008, but that was after eight years of presidency, two wars and a collapsing economy.

The latest Quinnipiac Survey involved 1,171 registered voters from across the nation and was conducted via telephone and cellphone from March 30 to April 3. The survey has a 2.9 percentage point margin of error.