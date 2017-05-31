Information Press

Raising awareness and empowering people since 1991

Harry Farmer, Astrologer
Men with even mild erectile dysfunction face a major extra risk of developing cardiovascular conditions in the future. And as erectile dysfunction becomes more pronounced, signs of hidden heart disease and earlier death risk grow. Quick flash to our customers: order cialis online uk no rx if you need generic cialis and get fast delivery to london. Premature ejaculation is uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. It may result in an unsatisfactory sexual experience for both partners. This can increase the anxiety that may contribute to the problem. Premature ejaculation is one of the most common forms of male sexual dysfunction and has probably affected every man at some point in his life. Help: pharmacists suggest to order viagra singapore online and save money.

Bicycle Donation

By

Christmas came early to the Sheriff’s Office Bicycle Program. That’s because 87-year-old Dr. Don Morris bought and then donated 85 bicycles that remained after Cal Poly held its annual bike auction. The bikes were loaded up and taken to the Sheriff’s Honor Farm where they will be completely refurbished by inmates and then handed out to kids in need this holiday season during the Sheriff’s Office Christmas Bicycle Giveaway.

This isn’t the first time Don has done something like this. He’s donated bicycles from the Cal Poly auction to the Sheriff’s Bicycle program for several years. Don says he always gets “great joy” in making his donation because he knows it’s going to a great cause, the children in our community.

Sheriff Parkinson was on hand to accept the donation from Don, a former professor at Cal Poly. The Sheriff and the entire Sheriff’s Office extends a big thank you to Don for his generous gift and giving spirit.

Recent Posts

Sponsored Ads

Popular