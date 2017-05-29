Afternoon of Epicurean Delights – June 4

Experience the Magnificent Chapman Estate in Shell Beach

Each year, on the first Sunday in June, the tranquil grounds of the Historic Chapman Estate are transformed into an elegant garden party. Guests are invited to stroll through the lovely gardens, marvel at the panoramic ocean views and lounge poolside, while tasting a wide array of delicious foods and beverages. Guests also enjoy a variety of live music provided by local musicians, as well as an opportunity to bid on exciting silent auction items.

This extraordinary event supports the Community Action Partnership Health & Prevention Division, which provides invaluable medical, educational and advocacy services for families, women, men and youth throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

All musicians donate their talents while food and beverage vendors generously donate their skill and tasting samples for this popular annual event. Some of our vendors include: Windows on the Water, Claiborne & Churchill Vineyards, J Lohr Vineyards, Marisol at the Cliffs Resort, Wolff Vineyards, Novo Restaurant & Lounge, Chamisal Winery, Cracked Crab and Wild Horse.

Our silent auction is made up of fabulous get-a-ways, artwork, jewelry, services, wine etc. donated by generous local and statewide businesses.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking the link below or by contacting the Health & Prevention Division at (805) 544-2498.

Parking is at Pismo Beach City Hall (760 Mattie Road, Pismo Beach) with a free shuttle to the event.