BIG EVENT for Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County

By

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County will be hosting their BIG EVENT wine tasting and auction on Saturday, June 17th from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. The evening will be hosted at the beautiful Oyster Ridge Barn in Santa Margarita and is presented by Pacific Western Bank. The western-themed event will feature wine and food tastings provided by local wineries and restaurants. Live and silent auctions include local hotel and destination packages, wine, jewelry and more. All event proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County’s youth mentoring programs.

Sponsors include Bank of the Sierra, New Times, Oso Libre, Promotion Plus, Cannon, Heritage Oaks Bank, Hal Sweasey & Lindsey Harn of RE/MAX Del Oro, KSBY, J.W. Design & Construction, San Luis Obispo Realty, TekTegrity, SLOCO, Rabobank, Central Coast Lending, Glenn Burdette, Simply Clear Marketing & Media, John E.D. Nicholson Attorney at Law, 93.3 KZOZ, Kramer Events, The Spice Hunter, Wacker Wealth Partners and Carmel & Naccasha.

Tickets available at slobigs.org/events.

