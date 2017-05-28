FARMGIRLS Summer Camp July 11-14

Registration for FARMGIRLS Summer Camp is now open. The Permaculture Education for Women and Children- Regenerative Agriculture & World Horticulture program will take place at Our Global Family Village at City Farm July 11 – 14 (Tuesday – Friday) from 8am – 12noon. It is open to girls ages 8 – 16 and women of all ages. Registration is $150 per per person and is open until June 30. Parents can come any day for free. Our Global Family Farm at City Farm in San Luis Obispo is located at 1221 Calle Joaquin Road.

FARMGIRLS Summer Camp is Girl Power for our Future Food System! It will be held at Our Global Family Farm, a permaculture demonstration site located at City Farm SLO. It features food crops and indigenous food cropping systems from the four corners of the globe. FARMGIRLS Summer Camp will include farming, cooking, eating, making crafts, singing and nature hikes. The FARMGILRS summer camp is a place where women and girls of all ages can learn how to grow food from an ecological approach that follows the ethics of permaculture: care for the earth, care for one another, and share the abundance. Together we can create a food system that is Regenerative, Healthy, Local, and Resilient.

FARMGIRLS Summer Camp is now open to women too. Organizers want to empower generations of women and girls to learn about agriculture and to grow their own food. Start signing up now!

Registration link: http://www.permaculture.us. com/farmgirls/farmgirls- summer-camp