Resist Trump and Move Onward?

Rife with scandal, murmurs of obstructing justice and general foot-in-mouthery on an almost daily basis, it seems president-for-now Trump has become his administration’s own worst enemy. But this is no time to rest on our schadenfreude fellow resistors. Efforts to resist Trump must continue to focus on local issues, local elections and keeping pressure on state representatives to actually represent their constituents instead of lobbyists. Resistance movements like Indivisible, the Women’s March, Together We Will and Sister District are proving effective, in part, because they give citizens opportunities to take direct action such as making phone calls, writing letters and attending town hall meetings.

After months of laying low, Hillary Clinton has recently reemerged to flex her considerable political muscle and aid the Trump resistance. Clinton has launched a political action committee called Onward Together. Clinton announced the new organization on Twitter stating “We’re launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize and even run for office.” Onward Together is slated to support several already existing groups such as Swing Left and Color of Change. In Clinton’s words, Onward Together gives her the opportunity to continue the fight for a “kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America.”

Clinton Criticized for Movement to Resist Trump

Republicans and others have received the news of Onward Together with suspicion. Some feel the organization is nothing more than an effort to rebuild her brand for a possible third attempt at the White House or a run against Bill de Blasio for New York City Mayor in 2017. Others, perhaps rightfully, view the PAC as a broken promise from Clinton who vowed to help end the system of unaccountable money in politics. A third criticism is that Clinton is merely trying to distance herself from the oft-questioned Clinton Foundation. Though she stepped down from the board of the Clinton Foundation after announcing her 2015 presidential bid, some viewed the foundation as a conflict of interest for then-Secretary of State Clinton. For the record, the Clinton Foundation has raised millions of dollars for charities benefiting women, families and the environment. Charity watchdog Charity Watch gives the organization an A rating.

Full disclosure: I am a Clinton supporter. I received the announcement of Onward Together and Hillary’s official return to the political landscape with enthusiasm. My initial visit to the Onward Together website somewhat dampened that enthusiasm. As of this writing, visitors to the site have only two options: to read the mission statement or make a donation. Personally, I was hoping to see more of Hillary there and learn more about actionable steps I can take to resist Trump. So far, Onward Together isn’t fulfilling either of those hopes, but maybe it will in the future. We’ll see.

Whatever the purpose or power of Onward Together turns out to be, don’t doubt that your efforts to resist the Trump agenda is working. Yes, the man is making it easier than progressives might have imagined, but showing up for public meetings at the city and county levels, calling your representatives, marching in the street and peacefully protesting the administration in whatever way you can is having a direct effect on the Republican party and regressive politics in general. Viva la resistance!