SLO Jazz Festival Returns ~ May 20

SLO Jazz Festival returns on Saturday, May 20, with a powerhouse line up of jazz musicians, live at the Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and concluding at 10:00 p.m. The Festival’s headliners include the Grammy Award winning Poncho Sanchez and His Latin Jazz Band. Co-headlining is The Purple Ones: Insatiable Tribute to Prince, an 11-piece pop-funk ensemble of Bay Area heavyweights co-led by trumpeter Morty Okin (The New Morty Show) driving the horn section and by Levy Seacer, guitarist who performed with Prince during the New Power Generation years. Adding excitement to the lineup this year is legendary Airto Moreira and Eyedentity featuring Diana Purim. Joining the impressive Mission Stage lineup are Peter Horvath Group featuring Bay Area musical heavyweights Ray Obiedo and Peter Michael Escovedo. Obiedo and Escovedo both performed with last year’s headlining act, Pete Escovedo, so we look forward to seeing their contributions on guitar and drums with the amazing pianist, Peter Horvath, who has performed with Randy Brecker, Marcus Miller, and many jazz greats. Local favorites Inga Swearingen with the Cuesta Faculty All-Stars will open the Mission Stage. Joining Inga for the first time together will be Charlie Shoemake, vibraphonist, who performed with George Shearing in the 60’s and who has produced over 500 shows through his famous jazz series (now at Pewter Plough Playhouse in Cambria). Completing the lineup on the Broad Street stage are Jon Stephen with his Tropical Brazilian guitar, Dylan Johnson’s straight ahead jazz quartet, Dawn Lambeth, a singing pianist newcomer to the jazz festival but not to the Central Coast music scene; then closing with local favorite Mama Tumba with their high-energy African and Latin Rhythm dance music.

The Youth in Music stage will return with three combos who have emerged from Cuesta College. They include Samurai Flamenco, Trucks, Trucks, and more Trucks, and Paradigm Shift; plus, the Invitational High School Honor Jazz Band and the Summer Jazz Workshop band, comprised of musicians from our Summer Jazz Workshop. A High School Band Stage has been added by the Children’s Museum; it will feature bands from local high schools

One clinic, jazz theory and keyboard/vibraphone, will be offered by Charlie Shoemake in the Museum of Art in the afternoon.

The San Luis Obispo, SLO Jazz Festival, Inc. a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Tickets are on sale now through Boo Boo Records and all Vallitix outlets. For more information and to order tickets, visit the Festival’s website: www.slojazzfest.org.