Trump’s War on Environmental Rules

For citizens who believe in science, governmental ethics, basic honesty, human rights, the rule of law and a government by the people for the people, the last 100 days or so have been a bit rough. But the place that’s perhaps suffered most under the presidency of minority-elected Trump is the environment. A whopping 23 environmental rules have already been or are scheduled to be rolled back, and that’s some pretty impressive work when you consider Trump’s spent 25 of his first 100 days playing golf in Florida. Yes, for those keeping track, that’s a full one-quarter of his time so far spent at the President’s private club for billionaires.

Even with a Republican majority in the House and Senate, the administration can’t seem to move forward on many of Trump’s promises, such as repealing Obamacare (“We will be able to immediately repeal and replace Obamacare. I will ask Congress to convene a special session,” promised candidate Trump, adding “It will be easy.), or getting Mexico to pay for that big beautiful wall or banning Muslims from legally entering the U.S. But one promise he and Congressional Republicans is keeping is to deny the facts around climate change. Trump is indeed making America great again if your idea of greatness is dumping coal sludge into streams, allowing unchecked amounts of methane into the environment and drilling for oil on public lands.

Say Goodbye to these Environmental Rules and Regulations

Here’s a rundown of the 23 environmental rules and regulations Trump’s administration and Congressional Republicans have already overturned or have put on the chopping block:

1. Approved the Dakota Access Pipeline

2. Revoked a rule preventing the dumping of coal debris into streams

3. Cancelled a requirement for oil and gas companies to measure and report methane emissions

4. Approved the Keystone XL Pipeline

5. Revoked an update protecting public land use

6. Revoked the freeze on new coal leases on public lands

7. Rejected a ban on insecticide shown to pose a risk to fetal brain and nervous system development

8. Overturned a ban on hunting predators in Alaskan wildlife refuges

9. Withdrew requirement for federal agencies to include greenhouse gas emission information in environmental reviews

10. Ordered the elimination of a rule protecting tributaries and wetlands under the Clean Water Act

11. Reopened a review for fuel efficiency standards agreed upon under the Obama administration

12. Ordered immediate reevaluation of the Clean Power Plan

13. Rolled back limits on the amounts of toxic metals (such arsenic, lead and mercury) that power plants are allowed to dump into public waterways

14. Ordered a review of the rules limited methane emissions at drilling sites

15. Ordered a review of all national monuments created since 1996, including 4 million acres of land and several million square miles of ocean that was formerly protected

16. Ordered a review of offshore drilling policies

17. Rolled back a regulation that helped consumers buy more fuel efficient tires by requiring retailors to provide information

18. Voted to allow limitless methane emissions on public and tribal lands

19. Postponed reforms to the regulations overseeing pricing for oil, gas and coal taken from federal land

20. Delayed a rule to increase safety for workers using hazardous chemicals

21. Delayed rules for increasing energy efficiency standards for some appliances and buildings

22. Delayed rules for modernizing the federal highway system and environmental standards

23. Delayed a lawsuit over regulations regarding airborne mercury emission from power plants

Representatives from oil, gas and coal companies, the tire industry, the trucking industry, fossil fuel groups, golf course owners, real estate developers and politicians are among those who have lobbied for the changes to existing environmental regulations.

If these changes, and the Trump administration’s general disregard for science-based environmental policy, concern you, please contact your representatives to let them know where you stand on these and other crucial environmental issues.