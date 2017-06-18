Information Press

Friends of Cambria Library Make $25,000 Donation

The County of SLO Public Libraries is pleased to announce it has received a $25,000 gift from the Friends of the Cambria Library.  This gift has allowed the Library to purchase hundreds of additional titles for its Overdrive downloadable collections, including eBooks and audiobooks for adults, teens, and children.

 The Overdrive collections are available to cardholders for free through the Library’s website and can be used on most electronic devices. The Library seeks to meet the growing demand for these digital collections.

“With this gift, we were able to purchase additional copies of popular titles to increase access, and we were also able to respond to community requests for specific titles,” said Erica Thatcher, Collection Development Coordinator.

Using funds raised through book sales and other events, Friends of the Library groups traditionally support individual community libraries by sponsoring programming and purchasing materials. This gift from the Friends of the Cambria Library will benefit Library users throughout the County. Visit SLOLibrary.org for more information about the Overdrive collections and the Friends of the Library groups.

