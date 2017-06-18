Discover the “World of RAD” Dance Showcase… First Time at the PAC June 23 & 25

Local dance troupe has outgrown its previous venue

For the first time, dancers from Studio @/Ryan’s American Dance will be taking the stage at the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly for a high-energy, dynamic performance. “World of RAD” will take place on Friday, June 23rd at 7:00pm and Sunday, June 25th at 2:00pm.

The show features talented dancers of all ages, including the award-winning RAD Competition Team. Performers, from child to adult, will showcase a variety of dance styles including ballet, tap, hip hop, jazz, modern and contemporary. Enjoy electrifying choreography, dazzling costumes, rousing musical tracks and stunning light effects. There will also be live music, and a performance from the musical theatre program.

Previous shows were held at the Spanos Theater, but the local dance company, now in its seventh year, has outgrown that venue. Around 200 dancers are set to perform this show.

Tickets are now on sale. Admission is $20- $35. Tickets are available online at www.pacslo.org, or by calling the box office at (805)756-ARTS.

For more information, visit www.ryansamericandance.com or call (805)543-4409.

Studio @/Ryan’s American Dance offers classes for all ages, from toddlers to seniors, in a multitude of dance disciplines including ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, modern and contemporary. Their musical theatre program includes script reading, singing lessons, and stage movement.

Their mission is to build foundations for life with strength and flexibility, both physically and mentally, creating balance through dance, movement and education.

Studio @/Ryan’s American Dance had its genesis in owner Ryan Beck’s roots with Pat Jackson’s American Dance. After Ms. Jackson’s passing, Ryan’s mother, Lissa Beck, owned the studio for 10 years. Ryan, who had danced there since the age of five, was an instructor. When his mother retired, he opened Studio @/Ryan’s American Dance in 2010 in order to honor Pat Jackson’s legacy, and to carry on her vision to provide a positive, diverse space where students can have access to a top-quality dance education, and to acquire a passion for the art of dance.