Celebrate with Information Press

Information Press has served the central coast as a free publication with alternative ideas for 25+ years. We have had an office since 1996. It’s time to close the doors of our office and this part of the journey.
Join me on Saturday, June 24, in celebrating freedom of the press, the friendships and relationships we’ve built and all the stories we’ve had an opportunity to share.
Our office is located in the Pacific Coast Center at 75 Higuera St. Suite 100 in San Luis Obispo. The center is where Madonna Rd and Higuera.

Bring a snack to share and a beverage for yourself — most of all we want to see you.
We welcome live music! Bring you instrument and your voice.

 Please don’t mind the mess — Our final day in the office is June 30.
Due to our move, items from our ongoing moving sale will be on display. You are welcome to browse and purchase.
Information Press will continue online.  Donations for our continuing operations and a future print edition will be accepted.
Feel free to share this announcement with others.
Questions?  Call (805) 545-7916

