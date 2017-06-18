Atascadero Chamber Presents Tuesdays in the Park Weekly Community BBQ!

June 13th through August 22nd from 5-7pm at Atascadero Lake Park

This summer bring your friends and family for a fun filled evening every Tuesday, 5-7 p.m., at the beautiful Atascadero Lake Park, 9305 Pismo Avenue, Atascadero. Through August 22, enjoy a delicious BBQ complete with all the fixin’s and dessert too! After dinner, kick back and enjoy a live concert performed by the Atascadero Community Band.

Tuesdays in the Park will be celebrating its 22nd anniversary. The event has earned recognition throughout the years as a popular summertime activity that also gives back to the local community in a multitude of ways. Each week the event benefits various local non-profits, service clubs and community organizations in Atascadero, with eighteen well-deserving participants this year.

Pre-sale TIP Ticket Prices: Adults 11yr+: $12; Seniors 60yr+: $10 and Children 10yr & under: $8. Ticket includes a choice of chicken or beef, salad and a drink. Take-out is available.

Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, 6904 El Camino Real, Atascadero during business hours M-F 8:30am-5pm, from the participating non-profits and at the event for $1.00 more per ticket. For a complete list of the nonprofits, visit AtascaderoChamber.org. For more information, call (805)466-2044.

For questions, please contact Jenae Walters at (805)466-2044 or marketing@atascaderochamber.org.