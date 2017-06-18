Information Press

Raising awareness and empowering people since 1991

Men with even mild erectile dysfunction face a major extra risk of developing cardiovascular conditions in the future. And as erectile dysfunction becomes more pronounced, signs of hidden heart disease and earlier death risk grow. Big note for our friends: purchase viagra tablets uk without a prescription when you demand generic viagra and get handy shipping within wales. Premature ejaculation is uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. It may result in an unsatisfactory sexual experience for both partners. This can increase the anxiety that may contribute to the problem. Premature ejaculation is one of the most common forms of male sexual dysfunction and has probably affected every man at some point in his life. Advice- MD's advice to buy kamagra singapore online cheap.

Atascadero Chamber Presents Tuesdays in the Park Weekly Community BBQ!

By

June 13th through  August 22nd from 5-7pm at Atascadero Lake Park

This summer bring your friends and family for a fun filled evening every Tuesday, 5-7 p.m., at the beautiful Atascadero Lake Park, 9305 Pismo Avenue, Atascadero.  Through August 22, enjoy a delicious BBQ complete with all the fixin’s and dessert too! After dinner, kick back and enjoy a live concert performed by the Atascadero Community Band.

Tuesdays in the Park will be celebrating its 22nd anniversary. The event has earned recognition throughout the years as a popular summertime activity that also gives back to the local community in a multitude of ways. Each week the event benefits various local non-profits, service clubs and community organizations in Atascadero, with eighteen well-deserving participants this year.

Pre-sale TIP Ticket Prices: Adults 11yr+:  $12; Seniors 60yr+: $10 and Children 10yr & under: $8. Ticket includes a choice of chicken or beef, salad and a drink. Take-out is available.

Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, 6904 El Camino Real, Atascadero during business hours M-F 8:30am-5pm, from the participating non-profits and at the event for $1.00 more per ticket. For a complete list of the nonprofits, visit AtascaderoChamber.org. For more information, call (805)466-2044.

For questions, please contact Jenae Walters at (805)466-2044 or marketing@atascaderochamber.org.

Recent Posts

Sponsored Ads

Popular