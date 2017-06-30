Diego’s Umbrella @ Concerts in the Plaza June 30

Diego’s Umbrella is bringing their gypsy rock back to the Concerts stage in the Mission Plaza of SLO this Friday, June 30! Enjoy and dance to live music from 5:30 to 7:30. Food and beverages are available to purchase.

This San Francisco-based band is sponsored by Mother’s Tavern – thank you! We also want to thank last week’s band sponsor, Splash Cafe, who brought The Tipsy Gypsies back to the Concerts stage for an awesome show. Without the support of our incredible sponsors and volunteers, we would not be in our 22nd season of the Central Coast’s premiere free summer concert series. In that spirit, we want to highlight our Title Sponsor, Sunset Honda, which has been committed to providing the Central Coast with the best new, used and certified Honda cars since 1977. Sunset Honda has been the Title Sponsor of Concerts in the Plaza for an incredible 6 years! Learn more at SunsetHonda.com.

Concerts in the Plaza takes place every Friday from 5-8 PM in Mission Plaza until September 8. Of course, we are proudly pouring Chamisal Vineyards and Firestone Walker Brewing Company at each concert. On select dates, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is excited to participate in the Can and Koozie promotion, which features a new beer served in a can accompanied with a complimentary koozie. Woodstock’s Pizza will also be serving up slices of their famous pies to concert-goers. All GOVINO glasses used to serve wine at the event can be reused from week to week and are also recyclable. (All beer glasses are recyclable, too.) We encourage you to reuse your GOVINO glass in efforts to be environmentally sensitive and keep our Downtown beautiful!

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP and share each Friday evening concert on the Concerts in the Plaza Facebook page and use the hashtag #ConcertsinthePlaza to tag photos of the event on social media. Every Concert is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. We’ll see you at Mission Plaza this summer! #ConcertsinthePlaza