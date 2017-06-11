Information Press

Raising awareness and empowering people since 1991

Harry Farmer, Astrologer
Info Press Moving Sale June 13 – June 17

By

After 25 years we’ve accumulated lots of stuff at the office.  Everything must be sold by June 23.

We have a combination of computer desks, filing cabinets, tables, chair and cables to office supplies, and tools to items from home: cookware, serving dishes, silverware plus books, art, greeting cards and even jewelry.  All funds raised will go to Information Press and Earth Day Alliance.

Sale days and hours:  Tuesday, June 13 to Friday June 16 from noon to 4 pm and Sat. June 17 from 9 am to 1 pm.

*** Questions to arrange for early viewing call (805) 545-7916

 

