Info Press Moving Sale June 13 – June 17

After 25 years we’ve accumulated lots of stuff at the office. Everything must be sold by June 23.
We have a combination of computer desks, filing cabinets, tables, chair and cables to office supplies, and tools to items from home: cookware, serving dishes, silverware plus books, art, greeting cards and even jewelry. All funds raised will go to Information Press and Earth Day Alliance.
Sale days and hours: Tuesday, June 13 to Friday June 16 from noon to 4 pm and Sat. June 17 from 9 am to 1 pm.
*** Questions to arrange for early viewing call (805) 545-7916