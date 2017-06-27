On Thursday, June 29th, a major court case of Big Oil vs. local SLO communities will be heard. The decision will set a precedent for San Luis Obispo’s water.

Big Oil wants to sacrifice a SLO aquifer to use as a trash dump for toxic oil waste; state oil regulators are rubber-stamping this proposal. The project is critical to drilling up to 350 new oil wells.

Residents are fighting this to protect the water. The Center for Biological Diversity sued regulators for supporting this groundwater giveaway. The suit is asking the court to set aside the state’s approval of water sacrifice and halt oil company injection into this underground water until regulators have complied with state environmental laws.

If the Center wins the suit, it will force Big Oil to comply with laws that protect the water and potentially stop the massive oilfield expansion. If the Center loses Big Oil may get a green light to permanently pollute and destroy SLO’s water.

The goal of this action is to pack the court and raise voices of local residents leading up to June 29. Join with others to show that our community demands protections of local groundwater. Meet at the SLO County Courthouse, 1050 Monterey Street, SLO at 8am. Wear blue, the color of our waterBring your voice, a sign and a friend.

Can you come? RSVP HERE:

