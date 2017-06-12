President Trump to be Sued

It has been reported that Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland have filed a suit against President Trump today, June 12, alleging that he has violated anti-corruption clauses in the Constitution by accepting millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since moving into the White House.

The lawsuit, the first of its kind brought by government entities, centers on the fact that Trump chose to retain ownership of his company when he became president. Trump said in January that he was shifting his business assets into a trust managed by his sons to eliminate potential conflicts of interests. To date this has not taken place.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) and Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) say Trump has broken many promises to keep his public duties and private business interests separate. For one, his son Eric Trump has said the president would continue to receive regular updates about his company’s financial health.

A signed copy of the lawsuit, which alleges “unprecedented constitutional violations” by Trump, was provided to The Washington Post by Racine and Frosh on Sunday night. Trump’s continued ownership of a global business empire has rendered the president “deeply enmeshed with a legion of foreign and domestic government actors” and has undermined the integrity of the U.S. political system.