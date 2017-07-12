Arroyo Grande Summer Concerts presents The CC Riders on July 16th

Blues, Roots Country, and Hispanic Music to Fill the Park

On Sunday, July 16, the Arroyo Grande Village Summer Concert Series continues with CC Rider playing a unique mix of blues, roots country, and Hispanic music. It all begins at 1:00pm at the Rotary Bandstand in Heritage Square Park located in the Village of Arroyo Grande. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and friends and neighbors to enjoy the afternoon under the sun. Activities include a fun raffle, food, drinks and free tours of historical buildings in Heritage Square Park and will spotlight concert sponsor, Stephen Hiltscher of Blakeslee & Blakeslee and the featured nonprofit, the South County Historical Society and its Summer Historic Theatre.

Now in its 12th Season, the Arroyo Grande Village Summer Concert Series is known for presenting the most eclectic and diverse musical offerings of all the regional summer series. The CC Riders, Dorian Michael, Louie Ortega, Kenny Blackwell and Ken Hustad, play a unique mix of blues, roots country, and Hispanic music, a repertoire that is special to this central California quartet. From lyrical ballads to gritty blues they take advantage of the variety of style that each member brings to the group and have the instrumental prowess to make it all work. Louie Ortega is well known for his career as a solo performer, for his work with the Texas Tornados, his Grammy and his huge talent as a songwriter. Dorian Michael is jack-of-all-trades, versatile guitarist who travels America playing earthy acoustic music and finger-style guitar and plays rowdy electric blues in his home county. Bassist Ken Hustad is known throughout central California as a first-call player among the music community whether its the symphony or a blues band. Kenny Blackwell, a virtuoso mandolinist, plays bluegrass or blues, Brazilian or old-time, rock and roll or swing. Kenny Blackwell was a longtime member of Herb Pedersen’s Laurel Canyon Ramblers and has recording credits from Linda Ronstadt to Neil Diamond. With this combination of players the CC Riders have something special to offer and a truckload of musical surprises.

The featured nonprofit organization for this concert is the South County Historical Society and its Summer Historic Theatre. This popular series is in its 7th season of performances at the Society’s Historic IOOF Hall in Arroyo Grande. These free Readers Theatre productions bring local history to life at 2pm on Saturdays throughout the summer. In 2011, as part of Arroyo Grande’s Centennial celebration, the South County Historical Society presented its first Historic Summer Theatre programs. Curator Jan Scott created the Readers Theatre knowing that it would be entertaining. Without requiring full productions, actors read from scripts with minimal costuming and rely on the story to transport the audience. Some shows are funny, some serious, but all allow people to have a good time. This summer’s shows focus on area history from WWI and the Oceano Dunes. They are: Letters from Home – Keeping Him Close (Arroyo Grande at the End of World War I) runs from July 8th to 22nd. Dune Child – My Life Begins (The Dunites & Ella Thorpe Ellis) runs from August 5th to 26th. The South County Historical Society operates five museums and a research library located in the Village of Arroyo Grande. Three of the museums surround the Rotary Bandstand. Details about the Society can be found at the South County Historical Society website.

This show’s concert sponsor is financial planner Stephen Hiltscher of Blakeslee & Blakeslee. Stephen joined Blakeslee & Blakeslee over nineteen years ago. He is a graduate of both San Luis Obispo High School and Cal Poly. He holds numerous financial licenses, the life/health insurance license and his areas of expertise are in retirement, college and insurance planning. Stephen will be greeting concert attendees at the July 16th show.

Employees from the overall series sponsor Rabobank, a supporter since the inception of the series in 2006, will be on hand to greet concert attendees at every show with smiles, free waters and surprises. \

Major media sponsors for the 2017 Series are KSBY-TV, Big Big SLO, the Five Cities’ new radio station KYXZ 107.9FM – “Excellent Radio” and the family of Tolosa Press papers: Coast News, SLO City News and Bay News.

Food: South County Historical Society’s famous all beef hot dogs, Doc Burnstein’s ice cream novelties, popcorn, drinks and more. Special raffles benefiting the Featured Nonprofit Organizations and various displays will further enliven the concerts. Music fans can also explore Heritage Square Museums, antique shops and restaurants in the historic Arroyo Grande Village.

Refer to www.facebook.com/AGVillageConcerts and AGVillageConcerts.com or call 805-473-2250 for more information on the Village Summer Concert Series and the VIA’s other community events.

This free series is presented by the Arroyo Grande Village Improvement Association and the City of Arroyo Grande Recreation Services Department. Rabobank again joins these organizations as the Featured Series Sponsor.