Colin Hay in Concert – July 23rd

By

Otter Productions, Inc and Ineffable Music are teaming up to bring Colin Hay’s full band show to the Historic Fremont Theatre in downtown San Luis Obispo on Sunday, July 23rd.  Advance General Admission tickets are on sale now at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo and on line at Eventbrite.

More info…

Colin Hay, Front Man, Lead Singer and Principal Songwriter from MEN AT WORK… with their #1 hit in the 80’s “DOWN UNDER”, along with Top 40 hits “WHO CAN IT BE NOW”, “I CAN SEE IT IN YOUR EYES”, and more. the first Australian Band to get to the top of the U.S. charts…

Tickets are $39.50 and are on sale now at Boo Boo Records in SLO and at eventbrite.com.

