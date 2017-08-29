Information Press

Carbajal Hosts Town Hall Meeting on Decommissioning Diablo – Aug 29

By

Representative Salud Carbajal is hosting a town hall meeting regarding the Decommissioning process of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant on Tuesday, August 29 from 5:30-7:00pm. The public gathering will take place  in the Board Chambers at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center, 1055 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo.

Mr. Carbajal supports community involvement during the decommissioning process through a community advisory panel. Representatives from PG&E and the NRC will be in attendance.
Mothers for Peace encourages you to attend this meeting.

