Information Press

Raising awareness and empowering people since 1991

Harry Farmer, Astrologer
Men with even mild erectile dysfunction face a major extra risk of developing cardiovascular conditions in the future. And as erectile dysfunction becomes more pronounced, signs of hidden heart disease and earlier death risk grow. Important announce for our visitors: buy priligy uk online with no rx when you require generic priligy and get quick shipping within london. Premature ejaculation is uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. It may result in an unsatisfactory sexual experience for both partners. This can increase the anxiety that may contribute to the problem. Premature ejaculation is one of the most common forms of male sexual dysfunction and has probably affected every man at some point in his life. Our tip- doctors advice to get cialis singapore online cheap.

Democratic Labor Day Family Picnic – Sept. 4

By

The San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party Labor Day Family Picnic will take place on Monday, September 4th, from 11am-2pm at Strother Park1, 1150 Huasna Road in Arroyo Grande.  This is an all ages free community event.

The days event will include speeches from Local Labor Leaders and live music by Emily Franklin and Matthias Clark.  Enter the Labor Day Drawing for a chance to win great prizes.  Enjoy a BBQ meal for a suggested donation of $7. Wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

Bring the whole family and Celebrate America’s Workforce!

RSVP at the SLO County Democratic Party website.

Recent Posts

Sponsored Ads

Popular