Democratic Labor Day Family Picnic – Sept. 4

The San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party Labor Day Family Picnic will take place on Monday, September 4th, from 11am-2pm at Strother Park1, 1150 Huasna Road in Arroyo Grande. This is an all ages free community event.

The days event will include speeches from Local Labor Leaders and live music by Emily Franklin and Matthias Clark. Enter the Labor Day Drawing for a chance to win great prizes. Enjoy a BBQ meal for a suggested donation of $7. Wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

Bring the whole family and Celebrate America’s Workforce!

RSVP at the SLO County Democratic Party website.