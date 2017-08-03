Downtown SLO to Host Downtown Housing Forum Aug 16

Downtown Housing: Today and Tomorrow will be the topic of a community forum on the future of SLO Downtown Housing scheduled for August 16. In an effort to continue engaging the public on issues related to Downtown San Luis Obispo, Downtown SLO will host another “Downtown Foreword” event focusing on housing from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Community Room at the County Library located at 995 Palm Street. This event is free and open to the public. Topics will include the existing supply of Downtown housing and the proposed projects and policies that will affect the future of housing.

Panelists include Community Development Director Michael Codron, real estate broker Chris Richardson, local developer Matt Quaglino, and Downtown resident and employee Michael McDonald.

The program will run as follows:

– Michael Codron will kick off the evening with a thorough update on the current state of housing and what the prospect of future development looks like.

– Chris Richardson will elaborate on current housing economics and real estate trends that affect buyers and sellers on the Central Coast.

– Matt Quaglino will share his stories as a San Luis Obispo native and developer.

– Michael McDonald will close the panel with his insight as a Downtown resident and employee.

Questions from the community will be addressed at the end of the panel. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP to and share the event on Downtown SLO’s Facebook page.

Downtown SLO is a 501 (c)(6) nonprofit founded in 1975 whose mission is to foster an economically vibrant Downtown. Downtown SLO serves the community by working on initiatives like parking and beautification efforts, coordinating special events and the weekly Farmers’ Market, supporting economic activities, and examining Downtown issues. For more information please visit the DowntownSLO website or contact Executive Director Dominic Tartaglia at Dominic@downtownslo.com.