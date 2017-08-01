Information Press

Hiroshima and Nagasaki Remembered – Aug. 6th

It has been 72 years since the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.  Join Mothers for Peace at its annual commemoration of these events which changed the world forever. Gather at the Unitarian Fellowship Hall at 2201 Lawton Avenue, San Luis Obispo on Sunday, August 6 from 6:30 – 8:30pm. Doors open for fellowship and light refreshments at 6pm.

Feature speakers include  Misako Lauritzen and Hayawo (Ken) Kiyama. Lauritzen is a Japanese expatriate living in Los Angeles. Misako grew up in Sasebo, Nagasaki, in the era of resistance against the presence of U.S. nuclear ships. She later spent her teenage years in Hiroshima.  Kiyama was raised in southern Japan and was across the bay from where the Nagasaki atomic bomb was dropped, making him one of the few living witnesses of the atomic bomb.

The commemoration will include music performed by Dan Mazer – “Banjer Dan” and drumming by Sawada-shonin.

On August 6, 7, 8, and 9  Sawada will drum and walk for a nuclear free future from San Luis Obispo to Diablo Canyon.  You are encouraged to join him. To more details, email Sherry Lewis at sherry.lewis66@att.net

