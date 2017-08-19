 LightShift 2017: Season of the Eclipse

​​© Ken Kalb 2017

Can you feel them coming on and the portals opening? Let’s take a gaze into the cosmic mirror as the mighty darkness approaches to turn day into night from coast to coast all across America. After all, this will be the very first time You — or most of your ancestors — will have witnessed this. The 800-pound gorilla in the universe, however, is the reflection that this rare eclipse is totally synchronous with and symbolic of the terrible darkness looming over the American democracy. So as long as everyone in America — and really just about everyone on the planet — will be paying attention: We might focus these moments during the big eclipse to deeply pray and lovingly intend from the most luscious and precious place in our hearts for peace, sanity, and truth. Just like this rare eclipse, in our heart’s alignment there is fulfillment.

For this total solar eclipse (TSE) is a mass wake-up call — a catalytic event where we all have the opportunity to shift planes to grander evolutionary dimensions. Both the full moon lunar, and new moon solar eclipse occur in the astrological fire sign LEO, ruler of the heart. This rare alignment of the Sun and Moon are a disconnect/reconnect — like cosmic defibrillator paddles jump-starting us into new cycles in our lives.

Some Astrology and Metaphysics of the Eclipse

So let’s take a deeper dive and plunge into this eclipse from the inside. The TSE occurs at the new moon — all about new beginnings. It follows a full moon lunar eclipse on August 6th, marking completions. Right before the full Moon, zany Uranus stations retrograde (August 3rd), and between Full Moon and New Moon, messenger Mercury also shifts retrograde (August 12th). Stationing planets are extra potent. Uranus is the higher octave of Mercury, so they synergistically ramp each other up — so shifts may be very shifty … or even more like a catapult. Let’s dance through our changes with these heavenly rearrangements and try not to step on your partner’s feet. For we are each crossing a cosmic evolutionary bridge linking an old cycle into a new one. Eclipses are Uranian in nature — meaning they rock our boat. Big changes are percolating which will manifest through the next several months. Do not look back or down while crossing the rainbow bridge through your shifts. During the eclipse, time may seem to freeze, melt, or side-slip — perhaps akin to a mass Near Death Experience. Animals may appear very spaced-out; some may seem to be doing a slow Tai Chi, while others scramble in frenzy. Earth change frequencies are on critical: hurricanes, heat-waves, fires, earthquakes, and floods. For the psycho/spiritually attuned, one may experience a complete cellular re-coding — a veritable conscious disconnection from the past followed by a re-connection to a new vision. Affirmative intentions are highly recommended, and you will want to access the many tools in your self-development box. As the eclipse approaches, just like the Sun, the path gets narrower and the steps behind us disappear. What part of your life needs to be declared obsolete and what needs to be re-invented and Imagineered? As you will read further on, the stellar signatures and metaphysics of this magnificent eclipse are as rare, wild, and miraculous as the astronomical event itself. It is somewhat of a Universal Burning Man Ceremony … sponsored by our Creator.

(You may wish to consult with your favorite wise astrologer to see how the TSE contacts your chart)

Fire in the Heavens

Again, the full moon lunar and new moon total solar eclipse dwell in the 5th zodiacal sign of Leo the Lion — a fixed fire sign ruled by the Sun, the center of our star system. In Leo — unless stuck in ego muck — we enter the entire domain of the Heart, and thus the vast dimensions and myriad manifestations of Love — the essence of the universe. Through many years of practice, I have found a person’s evolutionary frequency of consciousness to be the master key to understanding astrology. This is especially true during the intensified force fields of vortices and portals. Looking at the stellar signatures through this vibrational lens is somewhat analogous to grading by the degree of difficulty of a dive in the olympics. If an individual is operating through the lower chakras, or if the higher chakras are blocked or undeveloped, the baser qualities of the sign manifest, and vice versa. Leo’s higher nature is joyous, playful, generous, creative, benevolent, romantic, sexy, and glorious. Yet the lower nature can be pompous, egotistical, arrogant, boastful, vengeful, conquering, lustful, narcissist and even megalomaniac. As Deepak Chopra exclaimed on Conan, ‘Donald Trump is stuck in his first chakra,’ so we can proclaim the president to be the Poster Child of the Darker Nature of the Great American Eclipse. He is a champion of the low dive, but can’t even seem to climb the ladder up to the high board. Trump has a powerful and direct connection to the eclipse, and shortly I’ll examine this, as his connection will have massive global consequences. The Good News is that together — WE — are the LightShift beyond the darkness, and the TRUE Nature of the Heart …

The Critical 29th degree of the Eclipse (2+9= Master 11)

The Sun and Moon align at 29 (28’53” to be exact) degrees of Leo during the Total Solar Eclipse. The 29th degree is what is we call the anarectic degree — a critical point in the cycle where the sign completes itself and synthesizes before entering the cuspal vortex and moves into the next sign. So it is charged with an urgency like a horse galloping home to the stable. If there is a change to be made during the Leonian cycle, the time is NOW!The degree image from the Sabian Symbols for 29 Leo is most appropriately … ‘A Mermaid Emerges From The Ocean Waves Ready For Rebirth In Human Form’ — signaling a death, awakening, and rebirth. And the very next degree image is ‘an unsealed letter.’ I just can’t wait to know what its contents will reveal post eclipse!

And let’s remember to consider giant Uranus — ruler of the Now (Aquarian) Age, stationing and turning direct at … you guessed it … 29 degrees of Aries!

Uranus spins sideways to all of the other planets and its normal motion is retrograde — likely caused by a cataclysmic cosmic collision. Zany Uranus also rules earth changes, revolution, technology, innovation, and the very spark of evolution — the mechanism of change itself. Its discovery in 1781 was concurrent with the discovery of electricity, as well as various political upheavals including the American and French Revolutions. The very day Uranus entered Aries on March 11, 2011, the massive 9.0 earthquake and terrible Tsunami tore up Japan and the entire planet rang like a bell. Uranus is fecund and fertile stationing at this potent point in the Aries cycle entering the cusp of its birth in Taurus on April 15, 2018. I adore the Sabian image for 29 degrees of Aries … “The Music of the Sphere’s …” So The Uranian band will be rocking in the free world.

Some TSE Astrological Notes:

Stellium in Leo — Sun/Moon/Mars/North Node

Sun and Moon eclipse at 29 degrees (28’53”)

Mega-Star Regulus 29 degrees of Leo

Uranus stations around 29 degrees 8/3

Jupiter in Libra Square Pluto in Capricorn 8/4

Leo Moon void of course after the TSE

Mercury Stations Retrograde August 12th

Saturn in Sagittarius stations into a retrograde August 25th

Other notable aspects:

Saturn in Sagittarius trine Mars in Leo

trine North Node in Leo all sextile Jupiter in Libra

(Perseid Meteor Showers Sparkling in the Night Sky August 12th)

Amplified Star Power and the Aquarian Christ

Flashing brilliant white and ultramarine in the sky, the massive fixed star Regulus — regal brave heart of the Lion — also pulses at 29 degrees of Leo. The Lion is the King of the jungle. Regulus is a key during the TSE as it potently amplifies and modifies the precise Soli-Lunar line-up of the TSE! Regulus was known by the Persians and other spiritual traditions as the Archangel of healing, Raphael — one of the four archangel stars, and one of the four cherubim of the fixed cross: the Bull (Taurus – Aldebaran), the Lion (Leo – Regulus), the Eagle (Scorpio – Antares) and the Human (Aquarius) respectively. Conversely, in the Christian Book of Revelations, Regulus symbolized one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (Conquest, War, Famine, and Death). The Seventh Seal speaks of a rare star alignment marking ‘The Day of the Lord’ — the time of Christ’s intervention in this world to wrest control from Satan’s dominion to establish the Kingdom of God here on earth.

In this new Aquarian Age of Light, might one interpret the Kingdom to be humanity coming together as One as the Aquarian Christ in a mass spiritual revolution … ? Or were they just on drugs telling stories?

Donald Trump — Poster Child of a Darkened America

The President has a chart filled with potential — if only he were conscious. However, as Deepak Chopra has noted, “he is submerged in low-vibration and distorted ego consciousness,” with his head jammed way up his materialistic rear-end. Star Wars is an appropriate analogy as both Luke and Darth had command of the force, but with a polar opposite disposition and prime directive. Trump was born with a bright Gemini Sun, expansive Sagittarius Moon, magnanimous Leo Rising, sweet Venus in Cancer, fiery Mars in Leo, judicious Jupiter in Libra, etc, mostly well-aspected. And he was born during a total eclipse of the full Moon! If only Timothy Leary or Yogi Bhajan had gotten a hold of him in during his formative years! Trump is undeniably very powerful, continually demonstrated by the lower egoic nature of his stars manifesting potently. And he is a hero for the like-minded. But his thoroughly narcissistic insanity continues to violate the very nature of the collective Heart.

What a wild synchronicity for this powerful eclipse to happen (transit) right over his 29 degree Leo Ascendant where he also has Mars positioned. The eclipse also squares his midheaven (MC/IC Axis). He is having a fortuitous Jupiter return challenged by a square to transiting Pluto where he may feel he can do no wrong. Frankly, Mars and the eclipse transiting over these activating flashpoints scares the shit out of me. And lord of karma Saturn stations right on his eclipsed natal Moon! As the Russian noose tightens around his neck while he is walking the impeachment plank, I believe the eclipse event will be a catalyst for him to seriously consider resigning in the months ahead. And as psychotically zany as the entire drama has continued to unfold, the house of cards is about ready to go full TILT. In the fiery cauldron of his megalomania, Trump may go radioactive – shake up more staff, perhaps start a war (North Korea?), or launch a false flag scenario. Financial markets will get volatile. God only knows where it goes?

The reverse polarity of the opposing realities between people of goodwill and the entire Trump cabal is becoming so disparate, that it it is fomenting a deep and mass exasperation. During this 5th year from the birth of the Aquarian dispensation on December 21, 2012, we are living in a charged period of dichotomy where the miraculous and the miserable are evolving rapidly side by side. And with America approaching its transformative Pluto return between now and 2024, I believe this Total Solar Eclipse spanning all of America is an omen, awakening, and a signature of some form of Second American Revolution.

An Antidote to the Shadow

I believe that the antidote to darkness is to crank up the beauty in our hearts, the brilliance of our minds, and the divinity of our ancient Spirits. We can light it up from the inside and raise the collective vibration in our own lives and everyone we contact. For when people of goodwill dig ever deeper and shine brighter than ever before, the unified field of consciousness is fertilized for the miraculous. Thoughts help create reality. Together, universally synchronized by the eclipse event, we have the opportunity to crank up our inner light frequency to synergistically reverse the polarity from our hearts. Life is so mystical and magical, humans so incredible, and Mother Earth so beloved. Sure, the brighter the light, the darker the shadow but cycles are constantly renewing. And it is always darkest right before the dawn. So turning out the Sun’s light all across America may just inadvertently boost and awaken the magic and power of our collective heart … the true revolution.

Ken Kalb is an astrologer and author of several books including The Grand Catharsis: An Astrology of the Shifting Ages, LightShift 2000: Let’s Turn on the Light of the World, La Nueva Luz del Milenio, 21st Century Goddess Calendar, and hundreds of articles.