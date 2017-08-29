SLO Ultra Adds Mountain Bike Trail Races to Second Edition

The Central Coast’s premier off-road athletic endurance event presented by VisitAvilaBeach.com includes four trail runs and two mountain bike races plus free music festival on September 9-10; ultra running star Krissy Moehl & mountain bike pro racer Rebecca Rusch event ambassadors; The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo event beneficiary; register today before it sells out!

Race SLO, California Central Coast’s leading endurance sports event producer, has announced its 2017 SLO Ultra presented by VisitAvilaBeach.com has expanded to a two-day affair. On Saturday morning,September 9 at pristine, private Wild Cherry Canyon in Avila Beach, the event offers four challenging trail run courses: 50 mile ultra, marathon, half-marathon and five mile hike, and the next morning will be the inaugural mountain bike trail (MTB) races of 28 and 13 miles. During and after the races, free to the public is the Race SLO Dirt Festival featuring food, cold refreshments, vendors and live bluegrass music throughout the two-day event. The SLO Ultra event, hosted by HomeFed and PG&E, is a benefit for The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo.

“This second edition promises to be an epic weekend for athletes of all levels coming together in celebration of trails & love of the outdoors in private Wild Cherry Canyon. The event features 4 trail runs – hikes and 2 new mountain bike races with unique wood and leather finisher medals and belt buckle awards plus a free music festival with tasty Rib Line BBQ, sweet cherry pie, cold Lagunitas and a vibe like no other,” said Samantha Pruitt, Race SLO Founder & CEO. “This private access event benefits The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo, and we will surely sell out with more than 1,200 participants.”

“PG&E is excited to partner again this year with Race SLO and support a wonderful event in our community that encourages people to exercise while safely enjoying access to the beautiful coastline surrounding Diablo Canyon Power Plant,” said Ed Halpin, PG&E senior vice president of generation and chief nuclear officer.

Also at the event, Race SLO ambassadors – ultra running professional Krissy Moehl and mountain bike pro racer Rebecca Rusch – will be signing posters and their respective books, cheering on the runners and bikers and awarding medals to the proud finishers.

Each race finisher will receive a unique wooden medal, and anyone completing Saturday’s trail race and Sunday’s bike race will earn the SLO Ultra + MTB Double badass belt buckle. The finisher hardware designs are Wild Cherry Canyon inspired.

The Race SLO Finish Line Festival will feature live bluegrass music throughout the two-day event during and after the races. The festival is free to the public and all race participants. Post-event enjoy hot, fresh BBQ from world class Rib Line ($15 without a race registration), ice cold beer from Lagunitas, non-alcoholic beverages and hot coffee drinks. No outside food or alcohol allowed. Dogs are welcome, but must be on leash at all times (dogs are not allowed on the race course).

For more information including registration, course maps, event schedule and music festival, go to: SLOultra.com