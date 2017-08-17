“Why World Peace Is Possible” – Aug. 20

The public is invited to attend “Why World Peace Is Possible,” a presentation by author Paul Chappell, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2-3:30 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 514-14th St. in Paso Robles.

Paul K. Chappell is the Peace Leadership Director of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, an Iraq War veteran, West Point graduate, international speaker, and author of five books. Read more about Paul K. Chappell on his website, at the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, and on wikipedia.

“Paul K. Chappell has given us a crucial look at war and peace from the unique perspective of a soldier, and his new ideas show us why world peace is both necessary and possible in the 21st century. The End of War can help people everywhere understand why war must end, and how together we can end it.” –Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate

This event is free of charge. A free-will offering will be received. The church hall is air conditioned. Light refreshments will be served.

The event is being co-sponsored by Paso Peace Community, Members of the North County Clergy Group, Rotary International PeaceBuilders, and Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.